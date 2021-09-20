HDFC Bank in pact with Paytm to launch co-branded credit cards
Sep. 20, 2021 6:10 AM ETHDFC Bank Limited (HDB)By: SA News Team
- HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) and Paytm announced a plan to launch a range of credit cards using VISA gateway, according to CNBC.
- Paytm is an Indian multinational technology company that specializes in digital payment systems, e-commerce and, finance. It has over 350 million users across the country.
- At the end of the financial year 2021, HDFC Bank reported nearly 15 million active credit cards.
- The partnership aims to provide a range of offerings across customer segments, focusing on millennials, business owners, and merchants.
- "The launch is planned in October 2021 to coincide with the festive season to tap into potentially higher consumer demand for credit card offers, EMIs and Buy Now Pay Later options, with the full suite of products to be on offer by the end of December 2021", says HDFC Bank.