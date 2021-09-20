Macerich sells La Encantada in Tucson, generates ~$100M of incremental liquidity
Sep. 20, 2021 6:33 AM ETThe Macerich Company (MAC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor18 Comments
- Macerich (NYSE:MAC) has sold La Encantada, a retail asset in Tucson, AZ, generating ~$100M of incremental liquidity.
- The open-air, 246,000 square-foot specialty center sold for $165.3M on September 17, 2021.
- This follows sale of 95% of Paradise Valley Mall in March, a non-core asset in Phoenix, which yielded net proceeds of approximately $95M.
- The strategy of selling non-core assets has generated over $200M of liquidity through the first nine months of 2021.
- "In addition to sales of these properties, we are successfully executing on a robust land and pad sale program, from which we expect to generate an additional $100 million during 2021-2023," said Ed Coppola, President, Macerich. "Our focused disposition efforts are designed to allow us to recycle capital into key densification and diversification activities, as we continue to realize our town center strategy at a number of Macerich properties across the country."