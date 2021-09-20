Brooks Automation to divest semiconductor solutions group business to Thomas H. Lee Partners for $3B

Sep. 20, 2021 6:44 AM ETAzenta, Inc. (AZTA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

divest
Sohel_Parvez_Haque/iStock via Getty Images

  • Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) inks an agreement to sell its Semiconductor Solutions Group business to Thomas H. Lee Partners for $3B in cash.
  • The automation business reported ~$613M in revenue in the last twelve months ended June 30.
  • Brooks' automation business is a provider of vacuum robots and systems as well as contamination control solutions to the global semiconductor capital equipment industry and recently has expanded into collaborative robotics for multi-market applications.
  • As a result of the pending sale to THL, Brooks will no longer pursue a separation into two independent and publicly traded companies as announced in May.
  • Following completion of the sale, expected in first half of 2022, the semiconductor automation business will transition to the ownership of THL along with the Brooks Automation name and brand.
  • The remaining life sciences business will then operate as a standalone publicly traded life sciences company, under a new name to be announced in the near future.
  • The transaction proceeds will be used to accelerate growth of life sciences business.
  • Management will host an investor day to discuss the life sciences business on November 16.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.