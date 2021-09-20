Brooks Automation to divest semiconductor solutions group business to Thomas H. Lee Partners for $3B
Sep. 20, 2021 6:44 AM ETAzenta, Inc. (AZTA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) inks an agreement to sell its Semiconductor Solutions Group business to Thomas H. Lee Partners for $3B in cash.
- The automation business reported ~$613M in revenue in the last twelve months ended June 30.
- Brooks' automation business is a provider of vacuum robots and systems as well as contamination control solutions to the global semiconductor capital equipment industry and recently has expanded into collaborative robotics for multi-market applications.
- As a result of the pending sale to THL, Brooks will no longer pursue a separation into two independent and publicly traded companies as announced in May.
- Following completion of the sale, expected in first half of 2022, the semiconductor automation business will transition to the ownership of THL along with the Brooks Automation name and brand.
- The remaining life sciences business will then operate as a standalone publicly traded life sciences company, under a new name to be announced in the near future.
- The transaction proceeds will be used to accelerate growth of life sciences business.
- Management will host an investor day to discuss the life sciences business on November 16.