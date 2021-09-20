Dubber acquires AI technology company Notiv

The concept of the word M&A on cubes on a beautiful green background
Zhanna Hapanovich/iStock via Getty Images

  • Notiv is a cloud-native AI-based product developer that turns meetings into transcribed notes, summaries, signals, actions, and more.
  • Dubber (OTCPK:DUBRF) has acquired Notiv by purchasing all of the issued share capital of holding company Pinch Labs, Inc.
  • Total purchase consideration of approximately A$6.6 million.
  • The acquisition accelerates Dubber’s AI program and expands its core offerings.
  • Notiv will be available to Dubber Foundation Partners, select service and solution providers and sold alongside other Dubber solutions for businesses and Government.
