Dubber acquires AI technology company Notiv
Sep. 20, 2021 6:49 AM ETDubber Corporation Limited (DUBRF)By: SA News Team
- Notiv is a cloud-native AI-based product developer that turns meetings into transcribed notes, summaries, signals, actions, and more.
- Dubber (OTCPK:DUBRF) has acquired Notiv by purchasing all of the issued share capital of holding company Pinch Labs, Inc.
- Total purchase consideration of approximately A$6.6 million.
- The acquisition accelerates Dubber’s AI program and expands its core offerings.
- Notiv will be available to Dubber Foundation Partners, select service and solution providers and sold alongside other Dubber solutions for businesses and Government.