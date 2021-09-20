Spectrum Pharma presents mid-stage data for poziotinib as first-line therapy in lung cancer
Sep. 20, 2021 6:50 AM ETSpectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) is trading ~6.6% higher in the pre-market after announcing data from cohort four of an ongoing Phase 2 study for poziotinib as first-line therapy in a group of patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
- The data disclosed as part of a presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021 included results from NSCLC patients with HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations who received the experimental oral therapy at 16mg once daily.
- Among 48 patients, the primary endpoint of objective response rate (ORR) stood at 44% based on RECIST 1.1 criteria.
- 88% of patients experienced tumor reduction with a disease control rate (DCR) of 75%, while the median duration of response (DoR) reached 5.4 months. Median progression-free survival (PFS) was 5.6 months.
- Meanwhile, there were adverse event (AE) related discontinuations among 13% of the trial participants. “The safety profile was manageable and similar to previously seen in previous studies and other second-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors,” the company added.
- The enrollment of 8mg twice daily portion of Cohort 4 of the trial is ongoing.
- Read: In March, Spectrum Pharma (SPPI) announced that the FDA granted Fast Track designation for poziotinib as a second-line treatment in NSCLC patients with HER2 exon 20 mutations.