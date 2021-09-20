RumbleOn to buy Powersports dealership; terms undisclosed
Sep. 20, 2021 7:12 AM ETRumbleON, Inc. (RMBL)By: SA News Team
- RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL) expands Jacksonville, Florida footprint with a deal to buy Powersports dealership.
- The anticipated acquisition marks the first following the business combination with RideNow.
- Per the terms, RumbleOn will acquire several manufacturer lines, including Yamaha Powersports, Yamaha Marine and Boats, Yamaha PWC, Suzuki, Benelli, KTM, CFMoto, Zero Electric Motorcycles, Ranger Boats, and Tidewater Boats.
- The acquisition will support RumbleOn’s growth by expanding the Company’s footprint and strengthening its omnichannel strategy.
- The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close early in Q4'21.