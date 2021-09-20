Synlogic presents biomarker data for synthetic biotic medicines in phenylketonuria
Sep. 20, 2021 7:14 AM ETSynlogic, Inc. (SYBX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) has added ~10.9% in the pre-market after the company announced biomarker data from clinical studies for two investigational Synthetic Biotic medicines called SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 in patients with phenylketonuria (PKU).
- In Phase 2 SynPheny-1 study, there were clinically meaningful reductions of phenylalanine (Phe) across several time points in patients who received SYNB1618 in multiple-dose levels, the company said, citing an interim analysis.
- For SYNB1934, in a head-to-head Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers, the activity level was twice the level for SYNB1618 based on biomarkers of Phe metabolism.
- The company intends to add SYNB1934 into an arm of the SynPheny-1 study the results of which are expected in H1 2022.
- Plans are also underway to start a pivotal trial for the most promising candidate based on clinical data available so far for SYNB1618 and SYNB1934.
- "The PKU program demonstrated clear proof of concept in this analysis, with SYNB1618 achieving a clinically meaningful reduction of phenylalanine in patients across multiple endpoints and time points," remarked Synlogic (SYBX) CEO Aoife Brennan.
