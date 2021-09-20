Materion agrees to buy H.C. Starck’s Electronic Materials portfolio
Sep. 20, 2021 7:20 AM ETMaterion Corporation (MTRN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) to acquire Massachusetts based H.C. Starck Solutions’ industry-leading, electronic materials business (HCS-Electronic Materials) to significantly increase access to the high-growth semiconductor market.
- The transaction is structured as a carve-out, stock purchase for value of $380M, reflects a 13x expected 2021 adjusted EBITDA multiple and <10x post-synergies multiple.
- HCS-Electronic Materials utilizes proprietary technology and extensive material science know-how to deliver tantalum- and niobium-based premium products and services for the semiconductor, industrial, and aerospace & defense markets.
- Building on Materion's existing portfolio of electronic materials and premium thin film target solutions, the acquisition increases scale and total addressable market in the semiconductor space, while providing greater product and geographic diversification and new, above-market growth opportunities.
- The transaction offers compelling growth and free cash flow characteristics; expected to be immediately accretive to EBITDA margin and adjusted EPS.
- In addition is expected to increase annual value-added sales by over 19%, synergies to meaningfully contribute to EBITDA; targeting approximately $10M by 2026.
- Materion expects to finance the transaction utilizing a new term loan along with borrowings from its revolving credit agreement.
- The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval.
- Following closing of the transaction, HCS-Electronic Materials will be part of Materion’s Advanced Materials segment.
- Conference call at 11 a.m. ET.
- Presentation