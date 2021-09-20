There's 'little margin of safety' in the global energy system, Morgan Stanley says: At the Open
Sep. 20, 2021 7:35 AM ETCoal Futures (XAL1:COM), LMAHDS03:COM, XLESPX, SPY, QQQ, INDU, DIABy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor55 Comments
- The price of coal (XAL1:COM) near an all-time high shows how circumstances in one region of the world can impact the global commodities market, Morgan Stanley says.
- Liquefied natural gas, electricity and aluminum prices (LMAHDS03:COM) are also soaring, even though the global economy has yet to fully recover from the pandemic.
- Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) is the weakest sector premarket as S&P (SPX) (NYSEARCA:SPY), Nasdaq 100 (NDX:IND) (NASDAQ:QQQ) and Dow (INDU) (NYSEARCA:DIA) futures tumble.
- And the story starts in China, according to Martijn Rats, Morgan Stanley equity analyst and commodities strategist.
- "The combination of a post-COVID-19 recovery and unusually hot weather has increased consumption of electricity sharply this year," Rats says in a note. "Most of China’s electricity is produced from coal, but domestic coal production is increasingly struggling to keep up - the result of regulatory reforms, under-investment and more stringent HSE inspections."
- "Another important source of electricity generation in China is hydropower, but because of droughts in key parts of the country, hydropower has failed to grow this year too," he says.
- "Over the summer, this led to power crunches that forced regional governments to curtail consumption - street lights were even switched off at night in a number of regions," Rats adds. "Another victim of these measures was aluminium smelting, which is a particularly electricity intensive process. Normally, China supplies ~60% of the world’s aluminium. With its production curtailed and global demand continuing to grow, aluminium prices soared."
- Morgan Stanley draws three conclusions:
- "First, this sequence of events shows how inter-connected commodity markets are. One region impacts another and multiple commodities are eventually linked. A drought in China can drive up the price of electricity prices in Spain but also the cost of soft drink cans in the US."
- "Second, this year has shown how difficult it can be to anticipate such moves. Even a few months ago, the common view was that practically all these commodities were abundant, and would become more so over time."
- "Finally, it shows how little margin of safety there is in the world’s energy system, and this has important implications for the future."
