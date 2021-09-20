Delic to acquire Ketamine Wellness Centers, largest psychedelic wellness chain in U.S.

Sep. 20, 2021 7:50 AM ETDelic Holdings Corp. (DELCF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Delic (OTCQB:DELCF) entered into a binding merger agreement with Ketamine Wellness Centers Arizona; a limited liability corporation formed under the laws of Arizona, which operates 10 ketamine infusion treatment clinics.
  • KWC will add to Delic's existing portfolio of two clinics operated by Ketamine Infusion Centers in California and Arizona; Delic expects to open 15 additional clinics across the country over the coming 18 months, further expanding access to consumers.
  • KWC has been operating profitably and expanding significantly with 2020 revenues in excess of $3.5M, on track for $4.5M in 2021.
  • Prior to this transaction, KWC has grown without taking outside capital; KWC will operate under the Delic umbrella, under the direction and guidance of Kevin Nicholson.
  • Under merger agreement terms, Delic will acquire all of the membership interests of KWC through a reverse triangular merger between KWC and a newly organized wholly-owned subsidiary of Delic.
  • Delic has agreed to issue subordinate voting shares in the capital of Delic to KWC members with total value of $5M with number of consideration shares immediately prior to transaction closure.
