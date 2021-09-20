Adobe is called a crown jewel of software by Wells Fargo in bullish initiation

Sep. 20, 2021 7:53 AM ETAdobe Inc. (ADBE)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments

Adobe Headquarters
hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Wells Fargo resumes coverage again on Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) with an Overweight rating as it calls the company one of the crown jewels of software due to its solid core positioning. Adobe is noted to be the de-facto toolkit for creatives, TAM-expansive digital tailwinds tied to experience.
  • Analyst Michael Turrin and team also think Adobe features a best-in-class financial profile of +20% revenue growth and +40% free cash flow margin.
  • "While shares have steadily compounded (+31% YTD, 38% TTM vs. NASDAQ +19%/38%), we see a path for 20%+ EPS expansion far into the future which, alongside multiples we still view as palatable relative to other premium assets in software (currently trading at 40x P/E, 35x EV/FCF on our FY23e), leads us to recommend Adobe as a long-term core holding in any large-cap tech portfolio."
  • Adobe is on Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch this week with earnings due out.
