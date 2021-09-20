CVS Health to hire 25,000 in one day anticipating COVID-19 booster demand
Sep. 20, 2021 7:57 AM ETCVS Health Corporation (CVS)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor12 Comments
- CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) announced a one-day virtual career event to fill 25,000 clinical and retail jobs as the company prepares for an increased demand for vaccinations with a potential regulatory nod for COVID-19 booster shots.
- Most of the positions are for full-time, part-time, and temporary, licensed pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, and nurses at CVS Pharmacy store locations, and they will be filled immediately, the company said in a statement.
- The recruitment drive is in preparation for the fall and winter months in anticipation of the impact of flu season and the need for COVID-19 booster shots pending regulatory authorization. The company has so far administered 34 million COVID-19 vaccines and 32 million tests.
- "Every flu season we need additional team members," noted Neela Montgomery, Executive Vice President, CVS Health and President, CVS Pharmacy, "but this year we're looking for even more,” she added, citing the COVID-19-related demand for services.
- The recruitment drive follows an increase in the minimum wage announced by the company early last month.