Colgate-Palmolive tipped by Deutsche Bank to grow right out of near-term challenges
Sep. 20, 2021 8:03 AM ETColgate-Palmolive Company (CL)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Deutsche Bank upgrades Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to a Buy rating from Hold as it gives the company credit for taking steps to instill a healthier growth mindset with the products portfolio.
- Analyst Steve Powers and team think the market is not fully appreciating the extent of the growth story due to the laser-like focus over near-term cost challenges for companies like CL.
- Deutsche Bank lifts its price target on the consumer products giant to $86 from $84. Shares of Colgate-Palmolive are up 0.29% premarket to $76.45, which is below the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages for the stock.