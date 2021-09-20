Colgate-Palmolive tipped by Deutsche Bank to grow right out of near-term challenges

Sep. 20, 2021 8:03 AM ETColgate-Palmolive Company (CL)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Colgate-Palmolive To Cut Staff By 12 Percent
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Deutsche Bank upgrades Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to a Buy rating from Hold as it gives the company credit for taking steps to instill a healthier growth mindset with the products portfolio.
  • Analyst Steve Powers and team think the market is not fully appreciating the extent of the growth story due to the laser-like focus over near-term cost challenges for companies like CL.
  • Deutsche Bank lifts its price target on the consumer products giant to $86 from $84. Shares of Colgate-Palmolive are up 0.29% premarket to $76.45, which is below the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages for the stock.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.