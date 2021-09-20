Boston Scientific's TheraSphere radiation therapy meets main goals in late-stage cancer study
- Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) announces that its late-stage trial of TheraSphere Y-90 Glass Microspheres met both primary endpoints, including progression-free survival (PFS) and hepatic progression-free survival ((hPFS)) of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer ((mCRC)) of the liver.
- TheraSphere treatment is a selective internal radiation therapy (SIRT) comprised of microscopic glass beads containing radioactive yttrium ((Y-90)) that are specifically delivered to target tumors.
- The treatment was used as a second-line treatment in combination with standard of care systemic chemotherapy (SOC) for patients who had disease progression during or after first-line chemotherapy.
- In the trial, the addition of TheraSphere treatment significantly increased both PFS (p=0.0013) and hPFS (p<0.0001).
- Patients receiving TheraSphere treatment with second-line chemotherapy were 31% less likely to show disease progression or death ((HR = 0.69)) and 41% less likely to show hepatic disease progression or death versus with chemotherapy alone ((HR = 0.59)).