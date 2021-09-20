Adagio to expand number of participants in phase 3 COVID candidate ADG20 trial
Sep. 20, 2021 8:11 AM ETAdagio Therapeutics, Inc. (ADGI)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) will expand a phase 2/3 clinical trial of its COVID-19 candidate ADG20 to include more participants following a recommendation from a data monitoring committee.
- More specifically, the committee recommends including more adolescents 12 years and older and pregnant or nursing women.
- The recommendation is based on a review of unblinded safety and tolerability data through day 28 post-treatment visit from 200 participants.
- Adagio also said it will presented new data on ADG20 at the IDWeek 2021 Annual Conference that begins later this month.
- In late July, Adagio entered into a deal with Biocon giving the latter the rights to commercialize and manufacture ADG20 in India and some emerging markets.