Generac to acquire Tank Utility; terms undisclosed
Sep. 20, 2021 8:11 AM ETGenerac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC) inks an agreement to buy the shares of Tank Utility, Inc., a provider of IoT propane tank monitoring that optimizes propane fuel logistics.
- “As an early minority investor in the company for the last five years, Generac has been impressed by the growth of the Tank Utility business.”
- The commercial terms were not disclosed.
- The deal expands Generac’s connectivity functionality and services with remote monitoring capabilities for propane.
- The acquisition is expected to close in October 2021.