Generac to acquire Tank Utility; terms undisclosed

Book about Merger And Acquisitions M&A on a desk.
designer491/iStock via Getty Images

  • Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC) inks an agreement to buy the shares of Tank Utility, Inc., a provider of IoT propane tank monitoring that optimizes propane fuel logistics.
  • “As an early minority investor in the company for the last five years, Generac has been impressed by the growth of the Tank Utility business.”
  • The commercial terms were not disclosed.
  • The deal expands Generac’s connectivity functionality and services with remote monitoring capabilities for propane.
  • The acquisition is expected to close in October 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.