Canadian National Railway downgraded at BMO Capital with new strategic plan seen falling short

CN Train
cnicbc/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) is downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform by BMO Capital Markets.
  • While analyst Fadi Chamoun and team think the strategic plan outlined by Canadian National management on Friday is a positive step forward, they think it falls short of tapping into company's full potential.
  • Shares of CNI are up about 10% since the Kansas City Southern acquisition got derailed with the overall investor community seeing the new track as a positive one for CNI.
  • Read a breakdown of the new Canadian National Railway strategic plan.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.