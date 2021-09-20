Canadian National Railway downgraded at BMO Capital with new strategic plan seen falling short
Sep. 20, 2021 8:12 AM ETCanadian National Railway Company (CNI)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) is downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform by BMO Capital Markets.
- While analyst Fadi Chamoun and team think the strategic plan outlined by Canadian National management on Friday is a positive step forward, they think it falls short of tapping into company's full potential.
- Shares of CNI are up about 10% since the Kansas City Southern acquisition got derailed with the overall investor community seeing the new track as a positive one for CNI.
- Read a breakdown of the new Canadian National Railway strategic plan.