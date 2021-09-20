Kratos fulfils first order to support U.S. Army TITAN prototype program
Sep. 20, 2021
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) has delivered the first set of products to support the U.S. Army Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node (TITAN) space-ground system prototype.
- Last year, the Defense Innovation Unit and the U.S. Army Tactical Exploitation of National Capabilities (TENCAP) office selected Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) to develop prototype Space-to-Ground TITAN systems. The purpose of the TITAN system will be to provide near-real time data to commanders at all levels for timely targeting solutions.
- Kratos successfully delivered its OpenSpace quantum and SpectralNet products to support the program. The products will deliver virtualized downlink processing for the TITAN space-ground prototypes. Additionally, Kratos will also provide engineering and manufacturing of the modified tactical shelter and related subsystem hardware for the TITAN prototypes.
