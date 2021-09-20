Viasat secures two contracts from the U.S. Department of Defense
Sep. 20, 2021 8:20 AM ETViasat, Inc. (VSAT)By: SA News Team
- Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) received two awards from the U.S. Department of Defense ('DoD') through the Information Warfare Research Project ('IWRP') to research to examine the use and implementation of 5G networks on the battlespace.
- The awards are part of the DoD $600M 5G research initiative announced last year to explore 5G technology's warfighting capabilities.
- "With 5G networks spreading globally and adversaries investing heavily in this capability, it is critical for the U.S. and its allies to understand and explore the potential of 5G technology in supporting warfighting operations," said Craig Miller, president, Viasat Government Systems