Eiger gets DSMB backing to continue enrollment in late-stage COVID-19 trial
Sep. 20, 2021 8:23 AM ETEiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (EIGR)By: SA News Team
- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) has received a positive recommendation from the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) to continue enrollment in the Peginterferon Lambda arm of the company's late-stage COVID-19 trial.
- The trial is a multi-center, investigator-sponsored, randomized, placebo-controlled adaptive platform Phase 3 study evaluating therapeutics in newly diagnosed, high-risk, non-hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
- The primary endpoint is a clinical outcome comparing emergency setting visits and/or hospitalization in each active arm versus placebo.
- The DSMB provides independent oversight for the trial and has previously discontinued five other therapeutics due to observed futility.
- The Peginterferon Lambda arm targets enrollment of up to 800 patients at high risk for developing complications from progression of COVID-19.
- Shares up marginally premarket.