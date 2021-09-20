Eiger gets DSMB backing to continue enrollment in late-stage COVID-19 trial

Green and blue coronavirus cells under magnification intertwined with DNA cell structure
matejmo/E+ via Getty Images

  • Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) has received a positive recommendation from the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) to continue enrollment in the Peginterferon Lambda arm of the company's late-stage COVID-19 trial.
  • The trial is a multi-center, investigator-sponsored, randomized, placebo-controlled adaptive platform Phase 3 study evaluating therapeutics in newly diagnosed, high-risk, non-hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
  • The primary endpoint is a clinical outcome comparing emergency setting visits and/or hospitalization in each active arm versus placebo.
  • The DSMB provides independent oversight for the trial and has previously discontinued five other therapeutics due to observed futility.
  • The Peginterferon Lambda arm targets enrollment of up to 800 patients at high risk for developing complications from progression of COVID-19.
  • Shares up marginally premarket.
