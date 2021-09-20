Omnicom to acquire Berlin-based digitally-native advertising agency antoni
Sep. 20, 2021 8:29 AM ETOmnicom Group Inc. (OMC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) has agreed to acquire antoni, a Berlin-based, digitally-native advertising agency.
- Since its launch in 2015 with its founding client, Mercedes-Benz, antoni has grown to more than 170 people and expanded its services to leading brands such as Vodafone, bett1.de, Kärcher and Katjes.
- antoni was founded by André Kemper, Managing Director and Chief Creative Officer, and Tonio Kröger, Managing Director and CEO, who will continue to serve in their current roles following the closing of the transaction in 1Q22.
- John Wren, Chairman and CEO of Omnicom said, "antoni's creative leadership and depth of talent will significantly strengthen our capabilities in Europe and around the globe."
- Financial terms were not disclosed.