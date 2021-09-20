Perma-Fix nabs $50M in new contracts in Q3

  • Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) trades 3.2% higher premarket after receiving a ~$50M in three contract awards during Q3 which will be recognized over the next 18 to 24 months.
  • The total award value includes a single $40M project; all of them support the U.S. government, significantly enhance project backlog within Services segment, now estimated at $74M heading into Q4.
  • "In addition to these latest awards, we are encouraged by our growing sales pipeline in both the nuclear services and waste treatment segments that will position Perma-Fix for solid growth in 2022," CEO Mark Duff commented,
