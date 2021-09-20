Salesforce.com called an underappreciated growth story by Wells Fargo
Sep. 20, 2021 8:47 AM ETsalesforce.com, inc. (CRM)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) is on watch after Wells Fargo blasts in with an initiation at Overweight on the SaaS name. The firm says it likes CRM's significant SaaS scale and finds valuation at an investable level compared to historic norms.
- Wells Fargo musings on CRM: "Is M&A necessary to sustain growth? Can this 20+ year old SaaS veteran keep up with the times? Is Salesforce capable of closing the margin gap vs. large-cap peers? Our diligence suggests there is more left in the growth tank than meets the eye, amidst a favorable backdrop for front-office/revenue-generating software, which we think (alongside plenty of Slack-related skepticism) presents room for a catch-up in performance for CRM."
- CRM is also a screaming Buy based on Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings, ranking 2nd out of 150 application software stocks.
- Salesforce.com (CRM) is on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch with an investor event on tap this week.