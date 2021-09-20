Esports Technologies gains ~5% on new strategic license deal

Sep. 20, 2021 8:48 AM ETEsports Technologies, Inc. (EBET)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Business network concept. Customer support. Shaking hands.
metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

  • Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) has signed a strategic license agreement with iGaming solutions provider Aspire Global.
  • Esports Technologies will become the latest esports partner for Aspire Global and gain access to its range of offerings and managed services. The deal integrates Esports' proprietary odds modeling, market creation and trading feed into Aspire's esports platform.
  • Bart Barden, COO, Esports Technologies, said, "We are at an exciting rapid growth phase, expanding our business across multiple markets and service offerings. When executing on our plan to expand our presence in key markets, Esports Technologies searched for a solution that would allow us to further differentiate ourselves in our goal of becoming a leader in esports wagering and technology. In Aspire Global, we have found a long-term partner that meets our high demands."
  • EBET +4.78% pre-market
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.