Esports Technologies gains ~5% on new strategic license deal
Sep. 20, 2021 8:48 AM ETEsports Technologies, Inc. (EBET)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) has signed a strategic license agreement with iGaming solutions provider Aspire Global.
- Esports Technologies will become the latest esports partner for Aspire Global and gain access to its range of offerings and managed services. The deal integrates Esports' proprietary odds modeling, market creation and trading feed into Aspire's esports platform.
- Bart Barden, COO, Esports Technologies, said, "We are at an exciting rapid growth phase, expanding our business across multiple markets and service offerings. When executing on our plan to expand our presence in key markets, Esports Technologies searched for a solution that would allow us to further differentiate ourselves in our goal of becoming a leader in esports wagering and technology. In Aspire Global, we have found a long-term partner that meets our high demands."
- EBET +4.78% pre-market