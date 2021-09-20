Gritstone gets dosing underway in COVID-19 vaccine booster and immunogenicity enhancer trial

Green and blue coronavirus cells under magnification intertwined with DNA cell structure
matejmo/E+ via Getty Images

  • Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) announces the dosing of first volunteer in trial evaluating self-amplifying mRNA as a COVID-19 vaccine booster and immunogenicity enhancer.
  • The Phase 1 trial, which is initially expected to enroll 20 volunteers, will explore the ability of GRT-R910 to boost and expand the immunogenicity of AstraZeneca's first-generation COVID-19 vaccine AZD1222 (Vaxzevria) in healthy adults ≥ 60 years.
  • The open-label dose-escalation design study will examine dose, safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of GRT-R910 at two dose levels at least 4 months after the second administration of their initial vaccine.
  • Shares down more than 3% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.