Gritstone gets dosing underway in COVID-19 vaccine booster and immunogenicity enhancer trial
Sep. 20, 2021 8:53 AM ETGritstone bio, Inc. (GRTS)By: SA News Team
- Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) announces the dosing of first volunteer in trial evaluating self-amplifying mRNA as a COVID-19 vaccine booster and immunogenicity enhancer.
- The Phase 1 trial, which is initially expected to enroll 20 volunteers, will explore the ability of GRT-R910 to boost and expand the immunogenicity of AstraZeneca's first-generation COVID-19 vaccine AZD1222 (Vaxzevria) in healthy adults ≥ 60 years.
- The open-label dose-escalation design study will examine dose, safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of GRT-R910 at two dose levels at least 4 months after the second administration of their initial vaccine.
- Shares down more than 3% premarket.