Morningstar launches Notebooks for access to data and analytics visualizations

Sep. 20, 2021 8:52 AM ETMORNBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment

Businesswoman Explaining Graphs And Data Displayed On Large Monitors
Tom Werner/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) announces a new analytics capability in Morningstar Direct coupling multi-faceted data sets with automated analysis to drive new insights that were previously challenging to draw out.
  • Interactive analytics through Morningstar Direct will be delivered through Notebooks, enabling investors' access to new diversity, ownership and performance insights.
  • Financial professionals can use Notebooks to bring data to life in everyday research, whether it's to help analyze managers, build portfolios, or identify new sources of risk that otherwise they wouldn't have seen.
  • Five individual Notebooks are currently available to users of Morningstar Direct today, and three additional datasets will be released via Notebooks by the end of 2021.
