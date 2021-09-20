BlackRock LTPC acquires life safety service and installation company, Summit Companies

Sep. 20, 2021

  • BlackRock Long Term Private Capital (LTPC), backed by BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), acquired a majority interest in Summit Companies, fire and life safety service and installation company, from CI Capital Partners.
  • LTPC will partner with Summit’s management team for driving its next phase of growth through geographic expansion and scaling its capabilities and services.
  • This investment capitalizes on the need for an end-to-end solutions provider as safety continues to be a critical regulatory focus for companies across industries.
  • Summit Companies is LTPC’s fifth investment to date, and its third North American investment.
