Faraday Future Intelligent Electric points to substantial progress with Geely tech partnership
Sep. 20, 2021 8:55 AM ETFaraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) announced a few business initiatives of notes at its its annual 919 Futurist Day held yesterday jointly at its headquarters in Los Angeles, California and in China
- Faraday Future Global CEO Dr. Carsten Breitfeld shared significant progress made by the company in the areas of product capability enhancement, product testing, supply chain, manufacturing, sales, business development, and top talent recruitment. Details on the US-China dual home market strategy were also laid out.
- Perhaps the biggest takeaway is the "substantial progress" noted in the strategic cooperation between Faraday Future and Geely Holdings, which was an anchor investor in the recently completed SPAC business combination.
- Shares of Faraday Future (FFIE) are down 4.55% premarket to $10.30 amid broad concern over the impact of the Evergrande situation across China-related names.