Veru provides additional phase 1b/2 data on prostate cancer candidate sabizabulin
Sep. 20, 2021 8:57 AM ETVeru Inc. (VERU)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Updated clinical data from a phase 1b/2 trial of Veru's (NASDAQ:VERU) sabizabulin (VERU-111) for metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer continued to show the candidate's efficacy potential.
- An analysis of 80 patients enrolled in both the Phase 1b and 2 portions of the study found that the median radiographic progression-free survival was estimated at ~7.4 months, and the overall response rate was 21%.
- The results were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology 2021 Congress.
- Earlier this month, Jefferies increased its price target on Veru, seeing 147% upside.