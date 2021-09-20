Humacyte nabs new U.S. patents for implantable bioengineered human tissue platform
Sep. 20, 2021 8:59 AM ETHumacyte, Inc. (HUMA)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor5 Comments
- The USPTO has issued Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) three additional patents covering its proprietary technology platform.
- Shares down 6.4% premarket at $13.39.
- Included in the new patents are additional claims related to the Human Acellular Vessels (HAVs), engineered, off-the-shelf replacement vessels initially being developed for vascular repair, reconstruction and replacement.
- New U.S. Patents 10,934,532 and 10,947,498, both titled “Tissue-engineered constructs,” expand upon existing patents encompassing methods of producing the Company’s HAVs and other human tissues, including the scaffolds and methods used to make these product candidates.
- New U.S. Patent 11,058,534, titled “Tubular prothesis,” covers biologic replacements for diseased or damaged anatomical conduits, including the trachea.
- For issued U.S. patents, the last patent expires in 2035 and additional U.S. patent applications pending, if issued, would extend coverage into 2040.