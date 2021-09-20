Bakhu names new CEO and board chairman

Sep. 20, 2021 9:04 AM ETBakhu Holdings, Corp. (BKUH)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Bakhu (OTCPK:BKUH) announced that Teddy C. Scott, Ph.D., J.D., has accepted positions as CEO and board chairman.
  • Scott, known as "Teddy" across the industry, has 20+ years in biotechnology research, intellectual property law and the cannabis industry.
  • He is the former CEO at Ethos from 2020 to 2021 and former CEO of PharmaCann, where he served from 2014 to 2019.
  • Former President, CEO and Board member Thomas K. Emmitt has resigned all his positions with Bakhu in order to return to his career as a legal advisor and business consultant.
