AAR secures $41M contract from NNSA for reconfigured transport aircraft
Sep. 20, 2021 9:07 AM ETAAR Corp. (AIR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Aviation services provider AAR (NYSE:AIR) has won a $41M firm, fixed-price contract from the Department of Energy's (DOE) National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA).
- The contract relates to the conversion and delivery of a B737-700 aircraft modified into a "FlexCombi" configuration.
- Work will commence immediately and be completed within twelve months.
- With this acquisition, the NNSA will increase its fleet size to support mission-critical activities to maintain the safety, security and effectiveness of the United States' Nuclear deterrent capacity. The FlexCombi configuration gives the NNSA the ability to quickly configure the aircraft between passenger and/or cargo modes, serving ever-evolving mission requirements.