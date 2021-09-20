Match Group dips following S&P 500 inclusion
- Match Group (MTCH -2.1%) trades down following its inclusion in the S&P 500 Monday. The stock surged 11% on Sept 3 following the announcement that it, software company Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY -2.9%), and insurer Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO -2.0%) would replace drugmaker Perrigo (PRGO -0.0%), insurer Unum Group (UNM -2.5%), and oil equipment provider NOV Inc. (NOV -2.2%).
- The stock price movement is similar to the latest noteworthy addition to the S&P 500, Tesla (TSLA -7.4%). In December, Tesla's stock soared 22% following the announcement before dropping 6.5% the day it joined and staying roughly level since.
- Match Group currently trades at a 67 P/E ratio. See why Qingshan Capital Management believes that the company could still be a good buy even at lofty valuations.