Match Group dips following S&P 500 inclusion

Tinder Advertisement
Sean Gallup/Getty Images News

  • Match Group (MTCH -2.1%) trades down following its inclusion in the S&P 500 Monday. The stock surged 11% on Sept 3 following the announcement that it, software company Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY -2.9%), and insurer Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO -2.0%) would replace drugmaker Perrigo (PRGO -0.0%), insurer Unum Group (UNM -2.5%), and oil equipment provider NOV Inc. (NOV -2.2%).
  • The stock price movement is similar to the latest noteworthy addition to the S&P 500, Tesla (TSLA -7.4%). In December, Tesla's stock soared 22% following the announcement before dropping 6.5% the day it joined and staying roughly level since.
  • Match Group currently trades at a 67 P/E ratio. See why Qingshan Capital Management believes that the company could still be a good buy even at lofty valuations.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.