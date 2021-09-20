DoorDash expands alcohol delivery globally to 100M customers
Sep. 20, 2021 10:23 AM ETDoorDash, Inc. (DASH)EATZBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- DoorDash (DASH -0.3%) announces that it is facilitating the delivery of beer, wine, and spirits via the DoorDash Marketplace across 20 states and the District of Columbia. The company is also delivering beer, wine and spirits to parts of Canada and Australia to reach over 100M customers worldwide.
- "Over the past year, many cities where we operate evolved their legislation in order to permit the delivery of alcohol to residents' homes. Over that time, we worked tirelessly to build a trusted alcohol ordering and delivery experience for merchants, customers and Dashers," says DoorDash exec Caitlin Macnamara on the initiative.
- The expansion of alcohol delivery could be a boost to the restaurant sector (NYSEARCA:EATZ) while pulling away some sales from convenience stores and grocery chains.
- Beyond the alcohol buzz, Wells Fargo was also in today with a positive note on DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) and set gross order value estimates higher on the delivery specialist. The firm backed its Overweight rating on DoorDash and price target of $235.
- Of note, the relative strength index on DoorDash is high as it has been since January.