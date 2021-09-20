Shell Gulf of Mexico platform to remain offline through year-end from Ida damage
- Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A -2.1%) says it expects its West Delta-143 crude transfer station in the Gulf of Mexico will remain offline for repairs until at least the end of this year after sustaining significant structural damage from Hurricane Ida.
- Shell expects facilities on its WD-143 "C" platform and production from the Olympus platform, which flows across the "C" platform, will resume in Q4, while output from its Mars and Ursa facilities, which flow across the WD-143 "A" platform, is seen resuming in next year's Q1.
- The company says the time needed to repair subsurface pipelines damaged by Ida will cut its production by 200K boe/day from the three offshore oil fields.
- Shell owns a 71.5% stake in the the WD-143 facilities, with the remainder held by BP (BP -1.8%).
- Shell recently restored production at its Perdido oil platform in the Gulf after it was temporarily shut in by Tropical Storm Nicholas.