VIX ETFs soar as much as 11% as volatility levels hit four-month high
Sep. 20, 2021 11:10 AM ETiPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX), VIXY, VIXM, VXZVIXBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Volatility-based exchange traded funds feel tremors on Monday as the S&P VIX Index (VIX) spiked to its highest point in four months dating back to May 13.
- The VIX has jumped above the 25 handle to 25.92 as the market tumbles to the downside out of the gate to start the trading week.
- Below is a breakdown of four ETFs and ETNs that track volatility levels in both the short- and medium-term through the use of the futures market.
- iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX): +11.12% on Monday’s session. However, VXX is -60.08% YTD. The fund additionally has an expense ratio of 0.89% and $909.39M AUM.
- ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY): +10.94% on Monday’s session, although it's -60.08% from a YTD stance. VIXY has a 0.87% expense ratio and $891.89M AUM.
- ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM): +4.81% on Monday’s session. From a YTD viewpoint, the fund is -13.68%. VIXM has an expense ratio of 0.87% and $111.27M AUM.
- iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXZ): +4.25% on Monday’s session. On a YTD performance stance, the ETF is -13.55%. VXZ comes with a 0.89% expense ratio and has $42.43M AUM.
- Investors have found themselves on edge today as the stock market is getting hit hard following weakness in Europe and Hong Kong on further concerns about the health of property developer Evergrande.
- Below is a year-to-date chart of the S&P VIX Index. Investors will see the recent surge as markets find themselves on shaky ground.