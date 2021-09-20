Logiq, Novaji Introserve to offer home delivery, mobile fintech services in Nigeria
Sep. 20, 2021 10:37 AM ETLogiq, Inc. (LGIQ)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Logiq (OTCQX:LGIQ -3.2%) has announced a preliminary agreement with Novaji Introserve to offer home delivery and mobile fintech services to unbanked and underbanked people in Nigeria.
- Novaji Introserve is a government-licensed value-added services and fintech provider based in Lagos, Nigeria. As part of the agreement, Novaji plans to roll out Logiq’s GoLogiq and PayLogiq platforms to offer home delivery services, mobile digital wallet and point of sale, micro-lending, and other mobile fintech products and services.
- In the first phase of the partnership, Logiq will work with Novaji's business and technology teams to determine product and feature offerings, as well as the necessary integrations and setup required to support a nationwide deployment.
- A pilot program is being planned for launch before the end of 2021, with a full rollout expected to occur in 2022.