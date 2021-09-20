Stock market volatility soars with VIX up 25%; Treasury yields slump
Sep. 20, 2021 11:15 AM ETS&P VIX Index (VIX)SP500, TBT, TLTBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor28 Comments
- Stocks are seeing volatile moves as investors pile out of risk and put cash to work in bonds.
- The S&P VIX Index (VIX) +25%, often referred to as the fear gauge, is surging with the major averages tumbling on concerns about high commodity prices and contagion from China's Evergrande.
- The gain of more than five points on the VIX would be the fourth-largest rise on record, according to Bespoke Investment Group.
- It was last this high during a spike in May.
- The S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) is now about 75 points below its 50-day moving average and only about 30 points above its 100-day moving average.
- "Prior pullbacks in February, March, and June also included brief periods of the index closing below the 50-day MA," Craig W. Johnson, technical strategist at Piper Sandler, writes today. "This week will be a key test for the buy the dip crowd as a failure to defend this area of support would suggest the broader market is at risk for a deeper pullback."
- "Further downside support sets up 4,422 (July highs), the 4,400-point milestone, and at 4,385 (mid-July highs)," Johnson says. "Momentum indicators have turned bearish amid the selling pressure. MACD remains in a sell position, while RSI has faded below the midline."
- "Breadth on the index also deteriorated last week. Only 43% of SPX stocks remain above their 50-day MAs, while the ratio of new 4-week lows to highs on Friday reached nearly 5:1. We recommend waiting for support to be established before stepping up to buy the current pullback."
- Currently, the benchmark index is nearly 4% down from its recent high. Many strategists have said that a 5% pullback would be a healthy shakeout.
- Since 1980, "the only two years that did not see at least a 5% pullback were 1995 and 2017," Truist Advisory Services writes. "Thus, it would be normal to see a pullback before year end. However, periodic setbacks are the admission price to the stock market, and our view is investors are generally served to focus on the primary market trend, which our work suggests is higher over the next 12 months."
- As stocks struggle, bond prices are gaining. The 10-year Treasury yield (NYSEARCA:TBT) (NASDAQ:TLT) is down 5 basis points to 1.32%.
- Goldman Sachs is calling for the 10-year to finish the year at 1.6% and end 2022 at 1.8%.
- "Our rates strategists believe that decelerating growth makes sharp rises in bond yields of the kind seen in 1Q 2021 unlikely," Goldman strategists led by David Kostin write. "However they expect continued improvement in the labor market and reduced economic growth concerns will allow yields to reset modestly higher."
- Along with U.S. stocks, Evergrande is also taking its toll on the crypto space.