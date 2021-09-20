L3Harris completes PDR of missile tracking satellite project
Sep. 20, 2021 11:04 AM ETL3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has completed the Preliminary Design Review (PDR) of its missile tracking satellite for the US Space Development Agency (SDA).
- The SDA greenlit design plans for a new missile warning satellite prototype, marking the completion of a key milestone in the project. The PDR defines the design baseline for the spacecraft.
- When the project is successfully completed, L3Harris would have delivered satellites with the ability to track and detect hypersonic and ballistic missiles through overhead persistent infrared sensing from low earth orbit.
- L3Harris was awarded a $193M firm fixed-price contract in 2020 to develop and integrate an end-to-end satellite system. The contract has a performance period up to 2025 and covers four space vehicle launches.
- Last week, L3Harris announced an expansion of its Indiana campus and workforce to support DoD satellite work