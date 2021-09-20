Marriott to open first W Hotel in Tuscan, Florence
Sep. 20, 2021 11:22 AM ETMarriott International, Inc. (MAR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Marriott International (MAR -1.7%) has signed an agreement with Progetto Majestic to open the first W Hotel in Tuscan, Florence.
- W Hotels is Marriott-owned upscale lifestyle hotel chain.
- Located steps from Florence's world-renowned art, thriving dining scene and celebrated shopping destination Via de'Tornabuoni, W Florence is expected to be open for guests in 2023. The hotel will likely boast 120 guestrooms, including 20 suites.
- Marriott International currently operates 14 properties and residences under the W brand across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The brand is expected to make its debut in Italy with the opening of W Rome this autumn.