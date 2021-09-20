Extreme Networks extends NFL partnership through 2024

Extreme Networks headquarters in Silicon Valley
Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Extreme Networks (EXTR -2.8%) has extended its partnership with the National Football League through 2024.
  • The provider will keep its position as the league's official Wi-Fi Network Solutions provider and official Wi-Fi Analytics provider.
  • It's adding new Wi-Fi 6 deployments with the Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.
  • In total, ExtremeWireless access points and/or ExtremeAnalytics software is deployed across 24 stadiums supporting 25 NFL teams; the extended partnership means Extreme will begin working with an additional five stadiums and six teams.
  • And continuing its Super Bowl support, ExtremeAnalytics will be in use at SoFi Stadium in February for Super Bowl LVI.
