Extreme Networks extends NFL partnership through 2024
Sep. 20, 2021 11:42 AM ETExtreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Extreme Networks (EXTR -2.8%) has extended its partnership with the National Football League through 2024.
- The provider will keep its position as the league's official Wi-Fi Network Solutions provider and official Wi-Fi Analytics provider.
- It's adding new Wi-Fi 6 deployments with the Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.
- In total, ExtremeWireless access points and/or ExtremeAnalytics software is deployed across 24 stadiums supporting 25 NFL teams; the extended partnership means Extreme will begin working with an additional five stadiums and six teams.
- And continuing its Super Bowl support, ExtremeAnalytics will be in use at SoFi Stadium in February for Super Bowl LVI.