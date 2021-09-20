Alkame bags 125K purchase order for Kona Gold's HighDrate beverage brand

Sep. 20, 2021 12:41 PM ETAlkame Holdings, Inc. (ALKM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Alkame Holdings (OTCPK:ALKM +13.3%) its wholly owned subsidiary, Bell Food & Beverage has received a purchase order from Kona Gold, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kona Gold Beverage, to produce and bottle the company's popular HighDrate CBD infused energy water.
  • The purchase order for 125K of product calls for production of 6 flavors of the premium CBD infused energy water utilizing Alkame's exclusive proprietary technology.
  • Alkame's advanced water treatment technology creates a premium oxygenated alkaline water, infused with electrolytes and minerals for well-balanced hydration, with micro-clustering for increased bioavailability.
