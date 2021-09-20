Apple, Nvidia among tech giants caught in wake of Evergrande fears
Sep. 20, 2021 12:50 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)NVDA, AMAT, KLAC, INTC, AMD, EGRNFBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor137 Comments
- U.S. tech titans such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) joined in a broad slate of tech-sector losses resulting from concerns about the possibility that Chinese property giant Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) could collapse and wreak have on China's economy.
- Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) is facing a massive debt of $300 billion, and has warned it could go into default. Such a move is seen as potentially damaging to the Chinese economy, and could spill into international market. Many leading Chinese e-commerce and other tech companies found their U.S.-traded shared battered during Monday's trading session.
- It may have been guilt by association, but nearly every major U.S. tech company builds products in China and across Asia. And as such, the Evergrande situation spread negative sentiment throughout the tech sector.
- Apple (AAPL), which during its most-recent quarter brought in $14.8 billion in sales from China alone, saw its shares give up 2.1 Monday. Apple wasn't alone, as Nvidia (NVDA) fell 3.6%, Applied Materials (AMAT) gave up 3.7%, KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) fell 4%, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) shares declined by 2.4% and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) ended the day down by 2.3%.
- Still, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, who covers Apple and other big-name tech companies, said that Monday's selloff, "is an opportunity as we believe this near-term pullback will be short lived." Ives also reiterated his belief that the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP.IND) will reach the 16,000-point mark by the end of the year.
- While market sentiment was roundly negative on Monday, Allianz Chairman Mohamed El-Erian said that he didn't believe markets were at a "Lehman moment" with regards to the situation with Evergrande.