Medtronic recalls Pipeline Flex Embolization Device over wire, tubes fracturing risk

Sep. 20, 2021 1:19 PM ETMedtronic plc (MDT)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments

Medtronic Corporate Headquarters Campus
Wolterk/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Medtronic (MDT -1.4%) is recalling its Pipeline Flex Embolization Device and Pipeline Flex Embolization Device with Shield Technology stents due to a risk of the devices' wires and tubes fracturing and breaking off.
  • The FDA says that fractured pieces could be left inside the patient’s brain bloodstream.
  • The devices use guidewire-based delivery system used to place the stent inside the patient. They are used in the treatment of brain aneurysms.
  • So far, the FDA says there have been 59 device malfunctions reported, 10 serious injuries, and two deaths related to the products.
  • The agency had classified the recall as Class I, the most serious type of recall.
  • Medtronic is among BofA Securities' favorite medtech stocks.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.