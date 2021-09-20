Medtronic recalls Pipeline Flex Embolization Device over wire, tubes fracturing risk
- Medtronic (MDT -1.4%) is recalling its Pipeline Flex Embolization Device and Pipeline Flex Embolization Device with Shield Technology stents due to a risk of the devices' wires and tubes fracturing and breaking off.
- The FDA says that fractured pieces could be left inside the patient’s brain bloodstream.
- The devices use guidewire-based delivery system used to place the stent inside the patient. They are used in the treatment of brain aneurysms.
- So far, the FDA says there have been 59 device malfunctions reported, 10 serious injuries, and two deaths related to the products.
- The agency had classified the recall as Class I, the most serious type of recall.
