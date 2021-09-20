Apogee Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Sep. 20, 2021 1:20 PM ETApogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Apogee (NASDAQ:APOG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.54 (-26.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $315.39M (-1.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, APOG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.