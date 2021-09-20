AutoZone Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Sep. 20, 2021 1:27 PM ETAutoZone, Inc. (AZO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $29.88 (-3.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.57B (+0.4% Y/Y).
- The analysts expect comparable sales of -0.84% and gross margin of 52.1%.
- Over the last 2 years, AZO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.