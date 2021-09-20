Cracker Barrel Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Sep. 20, 2021 1:29 PM ETCracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.35 (+376.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $794.07M (+60.4% Y/Y).
- The analysts expect restaurant comparable sales +62.3% and retail comparable sales +62%
- Over the last 2 years, CBRL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.