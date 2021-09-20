Hot Stocks: BWA, LEA downgrade; BYSI sinks on data; BRKS makes $3B divestiture

Sep. 20, 2021 1:46 PM ETBWA, LEA, BYSI, AZTABy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor

Double exposure of abstract creative financial chart hologram and world map on modern business center exterior background, research and strategy concept
Igor Kutyaev/iStock via Getty Images

  • The major averages were down more than 2% in Monday's midday trading, accelerating a decline that has marked most of September so far. Still, even in the general sell-off, some individual stock stories drew added attention.
  • Auto suppliers outpaced the overall decline in the broader averages. A negative analyst note sparked a decline in shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) and Lear Corp. (NYSE:LEA).
  • Meanwhile, the release of clinical trial data sparked a massive slide in shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI), which lost nearly a third of their value on the news.
  • Even with the general weakness on Wall Street, investors could find some bright spots. Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) rose following a deal to sell its semiconductor solutions business.

Decliners

Gainer

