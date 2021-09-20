Hot Stocks: BWA, LEA downgrade; BYSI sinks on data; BRKS makes $3B divestiture
Sep. 20, 2021
- The major averages were down more than 2% in Monday's midday trading, accelerating a decline that has marked most of September so far. Still, even in the general sell-off, some individual stock stories drew added attention.
- Auto suppliers outpaced the overall decline in the broader averages. A negative analyst note sparked a decline in shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) and Lear Corp. (NYSE:LEA).
- Meanwhile, the release of clinical trial data sparked a massive slide in shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI), which lost nearly a third of their value on the news.
- Even with the general weakness on Wall Street, investors could find some bright spots. Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) rose following a deal to sell its semiconductor solutions business.
Decliners
- Jefferies downgraded shares of BorgWarner (BWA) and Lear Corporation (LEA) from Buy to Hold. The firm believes that disruption in the auto supply chain will suppress near-term results.
- On the news, BWA fell nearly 5.1% in midday trading, while LEA retreated 4.8%.
- BeyondSpring (BYSI) plunged despite released what it characterized as "positive" results of a Phase 3 trial of its plinabulin product in patients with a certain kind of lung cancer. While results of the trial met the primary and secondary endpoints, there have been some concerns about the way the research was conducted and analyzed.
- BYSI slumped about 32% in midday trading.
Gainer
- Brooks Automation (BRKS) announced a deal to sell its semiconductor solutions business to private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners. The purchase price for the transaction is $3B in cash.
- Bolstered by the divestiture, BRKS jumped about 6% in intraday action.
