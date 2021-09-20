TripAdvisor slumps almost 8% on subscription plan change
Sep. 20, 2021 1:44 PM ETTripadvisor, Inc. (TRIP)EGRNFBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Online travel reservation and information provider TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) was getting cancelled by investors, Monday, as its shares tumbled on negative reaction to the company's plans to abruptly change a new discount feature.
- TripAdvisor (TRIP) fell almost 8% Monday after reports that will alter its $99-a-year TripAdvisor Plus subscription service that gave its members discounts by booking hotel rooms in the U.S. at prices lower than published rated. TripAdvisor will now give users of its subscription offering cash rebates when they check into a hotel instead of upfront discounts at the time they make a reservation.
- TripAdvisor reportedly felt resistance to the upfront discount plan from larger hotel chains, who complained that such a plan would go against a practice of offering similar room rates across different reservation platforms.
- As TripAdvisor shares retreated, much of the tech and Internet sector also lost ground due to fears about Chinese property giant Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) possibly defaulting on $300 billion in debt, and how that event could spread across China's economy.