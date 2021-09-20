Salesforce makes strategic investment in Indian payments startup Razorpay

  • Razorpay is an Indian startup that facilitates digital payments. According to Techcrunch, it has received a "strategic investment" from the venture arm of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM).
  • The commercial terms were not disclosed.
  • In April, Razorpay had raised about $160M as part of its Series E round co-led by existing investors, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC and Sequoia India, at a valuation of ~$3B.
  • "The investment will help Razorpay to expand its services in Southeast Asian markets," says Harshil Mathur, the chief executive and co-founder of Razorpay.
